Another summer fun adventure in Colorado is now open as the Shoshone Chutes tube ride is now up and running in Glenwood Springs, and it looks like a blast!

Shoshone Chutes Tube Ride In Glennwood Springs, Colorado, Now Open

Summertime in Colorado is upon us and if you're like my family, you're already making plans for different trips or activities to do with the family over summer break. Luckily in our great state, we always have quite a bit to choose from as far as fun family entertainment goes. Colorado has some great theme park options like Elitch Gardens or the old-school Lakeside Amusement Park. Maybe water parks are your thing and you're getting ready to hit Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs, or Waterworld in Federal Heights (just north of Denver). We have a lot of fun indoor and outdoor activities to partake in to keep the fun coming all summer long, including some cool gems that not a lot of people know about like this awesome tube ride in Glenwood called the Shoshone Chutes. Ever been there?

As a part of the Sopris Splash Zone in Glenwood Springs, the Shoshone Chutes open-air tube ride gives you the sensation of heading down a Colorado River without having to actually ride down a Colorado River, plus this mineral water is much warmer. You can enjoy a single tube or double tube with a friend as you plunge down this "wild river" packed full of exciting twists and turns along the way as you scream your little heart out. Here are some highlights from the ride in the video below.

The Shoshone Chutes open-air tube ride is now open on Saturdays and Sundays for now in the Glenwood Hot Springs.

