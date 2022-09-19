Kool 107.9 is giving expecting parents the chance to have their baby's gender revealed in a unique and exciting way!

Kool has partnered with the Birth Place at Community Hospital to give one lucky expecting couple an on-air gender reveal party and gift them $500 plus a basket of baby essentials to welcome the family's newest addition.

All you have to do to get qualified to win the ultimate gender reveal party, $500 cash, and a basket of baby swag is fill out the form below. Applications will be accepted until October 31 and reviewed as they come in. Parents who met eligibility requirements will be contacted within 3 to 5 business days.

Kool's Big Reveal is brought to you by the Birth Place at Community Hospital. We can't wait to help one lucky family reveal the gender of their bundle of joy with a one-of-a-kind experience!

The Big Reveal Contest Rules

In addition to our general station contest rules, selected (parent(s)) must be available and willing to appear live in person at our studios on the day of the reveal. In addition, to live audio, selected parent(s) must allow the radio station to provide video streaming of the reveal, which will air on KEKB's social media channels. If selected to participate, gender information must remain sealed from the doctor visit and be delivered by the parents to Kool no later than one week prior to the scheduled reveal date.

