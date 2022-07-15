Your Picks for the Best Local Businesses in Fruita, Colorado

Everyone I know likes to head to Fruita, Colorado to visit the local restaurants, breweries, coffee shops, and other local businesses.

I posted this on Facebook: "________ is my favorite local business in Fruita!" These are your replies.

Popular Places In Fruita, Colorado

As near as I can tell, Munchies has it going on. A number of people replied with Munchies. According to Google, Munchies is best described as "Unfussy counter-serve offering pizzas & American grub such as burgers, deli sandwiches & ice cream." They can be found at 550 Kokopelli Drive.

The Hot Tomato looks to have its fair share of fans, too. Looking at Google, The Hot Tomato is described as "Lively, funky pizzeria with a biked-themed backdrop for elaborate thin-crust pies & microbrews."

A couple of months ago I went to The Hot Tomato on a Friday night. They had a line out the door. It must be good.

The Great Thing About Fruita

Let's say you're heading into Fruita for a free concert with the Thursday Night Concert Series. You can park at Civic Center Park, and walk half a block to get a pizza. After dinner, head over to one of the various breweries, most located within a block or so, and then head back to the park for the show.

You might head into Fruita, park in the square, and walk to any of the various stores in the heart of town. From there, grab a little dinner, and then maybe catch a live band and enjoy a drink or two at one of the various taverns. Everything is so convenient in Fruita.

