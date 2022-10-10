Host the Perfect Pool Party at this Two-Story Fruita, Colorado Retreat

There is a home in Fruita that just went up for sale over on J 6/10 Road not far from Rim Rock Elementary. On the outskirts of town sits home on six acres with everything you need to have a blast out by the pool.

This six-bedroom, five-bathroom home is presented by Zach Quinn and brokered by Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties.

Enjoy this Setting on the Outskirts of Fruita

Scroll on for impressive views of the Bookcliffs that you can enjoy from your hot tub. With six acres you can keep horses. You'll have a fenced pasture that is irrigated. The home in the photos below was finished in 1980, remodeled in 1998, and updated in 2017.

The Party Happens Out Back

Invite your friends over all summer to enjoy the heated inground saltwater pool and hot tub. The main house has 5 bedrooms, and there is a small guest house beyond the pool. The guest house has its own garage. Nobody has to drive home.

There is Parking for 7 Cars

Up front next to the duck pond is a parking area with room for seven vehicles. The property also has RV parking. Parking, a pool party, and great views? This is a great place to entertain friends and family. Scroll on to go inside the house.

