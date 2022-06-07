The Farmer's market returns to Fruita, Colorado this Saturday in beautiful Reed Park.

The Fruita Chamber of Commerce announced last Wednesday that the community is invited to the park for the Farmer's Market on June 11th. The market will open from 8:30 a.m. to Noon on Saturday.

The Farmer's Market Brings Fruita, ColoradoTogether

Mike the Headless Chicken Fest was a blast this past weekend, and the Farmer's Market is another great event that lets you visit with friends and neighbors while enjoying the views of the western slope. Find directions to Reed Park from google maps by clicking here.

Activities for the First Fruita Farmer's Market of 2022

The opening day of the Farmer's Market will also serve as Family Fun Day in Reed Park. They have games planned for the kids, fun classes for adults, and even Banjo Cat Art Classes. The event will feature live music from Alexandria Cox. Keep an eye out for the FREE carriage rides from JR’s Carriage Services.

SNAP Accepted at Fruita's Farmer's Market

The Chamber is happy to answer questions at the Farmer's Market and they do accept Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program and Double Up Food Bucks as payment. Just stop by the chamber's tent at the market and they'll get you the information you need.

