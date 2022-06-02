Are you ready for a ride? Can you be in Fruita, Colorado, this Saturday, June 4, 2022, around 2 o'clock in the afternoon? A young birthday boy would sure appreciate it.

A young man in Fruita will be turning 13 this weekend. Word on the street is he loves motorcycles. Local riders have put together a ride to celebrate this milestone birthday.

Get our free mobile app

Steven Is Turning 13 and He Loves Motorcycles

Fruita Middle School student Steven has reached an important milestone, and his friends and family, along with over a hundred riders, have put together a special birthday event. There's no spoiler alert here. For the record, this event is well-known, so I'm not exactly letting the cat out of the bag.

What Began as a Birthday Party Has Turned Into an All-Out Event

Originally, this was going to be a typical 13th birthday party. Invitations were sent out to other students concluding their 7th Grade adventures at Fruita Middle School. In time, though, this birthday party turned into something entirely different.

Steven is autistic and this is the first year he’s asked for a big party because he wants to celebrate becoming a teenager. So I’m asking that anyone who would like to join us for cake, swimming and pizza (you don’t have to bring a gift) please join us Saturday 2:00-5:00. It would mean the world to our sweet boy!!! - Melinda Amberson via Fruita , Colorado message board

If You Ride a Motorcycle, Your Presence Is Requested

Thanks to a Facebook post from Grand Junction Harley-Davidson, the word is out. As of Wednesday, June 1, over 100 motorcyclists had RSVP'd with their desire to participate. Are you on board?

If You Want To Ride This Saturday

According to the Facebook post from Grand Junction Harley-Davidson, Steven's 13th birthday party starts this Saturday, June 4, at 2 in the afternoon. If you wish to participate, you can meet the other riders at the Harley-Davidson dealership at 2747 Crossroads Blvd in Grand Junction and set out from there.

Another group of riders will be gathering at Cabela's at the Mesa Mall at 1:45 on Saturday, June 4. Kickstands go up at 2:00.

In the event you wish to ride by on your own, you can private message the party organizers for the address.

Classic Grand Junction Racers and Their Drivers Here's a handful of Robert Grant photos featuring Grand Junction area race cars and their drivers.

Classic Western Colorado Photos Found in a Box - Animals Here's a short gallery featuring Robert Grant photos of Western Colorado animals. Photos were taken between the late 1940s and the late 1970s.