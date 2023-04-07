The Loveland Police Department (LPD) is investigating following a fatal pedestrian incident on Thursday (April 6).

According to a Facebook post from LPD, the accident occurred around 1:19 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart at 250 West 65th Street.

Upon arrival, authorities saw a 27-year-old man trapped underneath a 2016 Chevrolet sedan. They attempted rescue efforts, but the man later died at the scene.

Get our free mobile app

LPD says the victim was a Walmart employee who was returning carts to the store when he was hit. Police identified the driver of the Chevrolet as an 83-year-old Loveland woman — she remained at the scene and is now cooperating with the investigation.

"There were no signs of impairment and speed is not believed to be a factor," said LPD.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity "at a later date." LPD asks that anyone with information about this incident call Detective Mu at (970) 962-2253.

LPD also added the following note:

The above is based on preliminary information available at the time of drafting. The Loveland Police Department's understanding of this incident may change as additional evidence is collected, analyzed, and reviewed. Any charges are simply an accusation, and all parties must be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

This is the second fatal accident LPD has dealt with this week.

In a separate Facebook post, the agency revealed that a juvenile male died after his Mitsubishi Lancer crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Highlander at the intersection of I-25 and Eisenhower Blvd. on Thursday morning.

LPD said they believe alcohol and speed could have contributed to that crash.

The Most Dangerous Colorado Counties to Drive Based on Fatal Accidents While six Colorado counties managed zero fatal accidents in 2020, the rest were not nearly as safe to drive in.