We've all become aware of the fact that numerous, big-name celebrities are from our great state of Colorado. For example, it's no secret that Tim Allen was born here, Trey Parker and Matt Stone of South Park have become household names, and it's also pretty common knowledge that Amy Adams has Colorado roots as well.

However, it may surprise you to find out that a lot of famous actors that you've seen on the big and small screens numerous times over the years don't just have roots in Colorado, but were actually born here.

Keep scrolling to find out about 20 famous actors from Colorado that you may have not known about, as well as their biggest roles in which you've likely seen them.

20 Famous Actors You Didn't Know Are From Colorado

Get our free mobile app

Let's start with some of the famous actors from Colorado that we've been seeing on the screen for a number of years now.

We've all seen Forrest Gump, but did you know that the actress that plays young Jenny was born here? Speaking of Tim Allen, were you aware that the actor that played his oldest son Brad on Home Improvement was born here as well?

Famous actors from Colorado have also appeared on more recent TV shows and movies such as American Horror Story, Sons of Anarchy, and even Stranger Things.

There are also some famous voice actors from Colorado whose voices you'll undoubtedly recognize from shows like Bob's Burgers and Spongebob Squarepants.

Keep scrolling to see 20 of these famous actors that you probably didn't know were born right here in Colorado:

20 Famous Actors You May Not Know Were Born in Colorado You’ve probably watched these famous actors in all kinds of movies and TV shows without realizing that they were born in Colorado.

Ultimate Guide to Colorado Celebrities + Where Some of Them Live Colorado Celebrities: Learn who’s from here, who you might run into, and take virtual tours of some of their Colorado homes.