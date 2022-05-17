Danger of High Wind: Clifton Colorado Man Killed by Falling Tree

The record-breaking winds over the past month in the Grand Valley are believed to be one of the factors that led to a Colorado man's death.

According to a report from Out There Colorado, Gale Miles, an 85-year-old resident of Clifton, Colorado succumbed to his injuries after being hit by a falling tree on May 11, 2022.

Mesa County Coroner's Report on Clifton Man's Death

A report obtained by ABC 8 from the Mesa County Coroner's office states that Miles suffered multiple blunt force injuries as a result of the tree falling. The Mesa County Corner's office has ruled Miles' death as an accident.

Currently, there have been no further details provided as to if the man was chopping down the tree.

Our sincerest condolences go out to the friends and family of the deceased.

Grand Junction Reports Highest Winds in 3 Decades

A recent report from the National Weather Service states:

This past month was the windiest period at the Grand Junction Airport in the last 35 years based on the average wind. Peak winds reached or exceeded 45 mph 11 times, 50 mph 6 times, and 60 mph 3 times.

With the winds picking up much higher speeds than what we typically see in the Grand Valley, it is critical that we are aware of the threats the winds can cause.

Colorado Wind Safety Tips

Keep an eye out for high wind advisories and in the event of one, remember:

to avoid driving on the highway in lightweight or high profile vehicles

to tie down lightweight decor or bring them inside

to avoid yard work, as debris can easily be picked up by high winds

to close your windows due to dust and allergens that will be amplified by the winds

You can never be too safe when it comes to protecting yourself and your property against wind damage.

