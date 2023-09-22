Is East Patterson Road a part of your morning or afternoon commute? It is for many residents in Grand Junction who are now asking, How long do I have to put up with this road work?

In August, the City of Grand Junction in partnership with Mesa County announced that a $2.3 million project would begin on East Patterson Road and F Road. It's a good thing orange barrels match all the fall colors.

The East Patterson/ F Road Overlay Project

This project improves a portion of East Patterson Road within the city of Grand Junction along with a section of F Road which is in Mesa County. This is work that simply needs to be done to make sure one of the busiest roads in Grand Junction continues to be able to keep up with the demands of traffic.

Where is the Construction Zone?

Road Construction on East Patterson in Grand Junction Is Here To Stay

Road work will affect I-70 B on the East side and West to the property line of Lucky Me Liquor (the Old Rite Aid) at 30 Road. So from KFC on the East end, down past Long Family Park and Central High School, down past Cross Orchards and the Family Dollar there at 30 Road.

When WIll the Project End?

Work will be shoulder to shoulder as two inches of asphalt will be replaced to give Patterson Road a new and improved surface. New turn lanes and bike lanes will be painted, and new utility holes will be cut. The contract with Mesa County lists the term of the project from August 8th to November 28th. This means the work could continue through Thanksgiving.

