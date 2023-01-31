Cute Clifton Barn Airbnb Sits Next To Colorado’s Fruit and Wine Byway

Once spring arrives in Western Colorado, who wouldn't want to take a weekend to visit wine country? Palisade, Clifton, and Grand Junction are all amazing places to be in the spring and summer, but what about finding a great place to stay when you visit?

Several cool Airbnb's around the Grand Junction area is a great option when planning a trip to the Western slope. Keep them in mind when friends visit.

Stay Just Down the Road from Downtown Palisade

We're checking out one of the many cute Airbnb rentals near the community of Clifton. You are just a few miles from downtown Palisade's many wineries, but you'll still be just outside of town with an amazing view. Just scoot down the Fruit and Wine Byway toward the vineyards whenever you are ready. Shopping and restaurants are minutes away.

Enjoy Country Living in Clifton

The barn house Airbnb rental has room for six guests. There is one bedroom with a king-size bed, a loft with a queen bed, and a large pull-out sofa sleeper. You'll be able to enjoy a graveled patio behind the barn with a gas fire pit.

Soak and View Year-Round

Have you ever been able to view Mount Garfield from a hot tub? You can if you stay here. The hot tub on the patio is open year-round for guests. There is also a BBQ grill on the patio. If you have a party of six, this rental would only cost each of your guests $22 to spend the night. Bookmark this one for the next time you have company and want to recommend a great view of the Grand Valley.

