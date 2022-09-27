There are plenty of places to see beautiful fall colors in Colorado, but this one is definitely worth the drive. Buffalo Pass near Steamboat Springs is one area you don't want to overlook when it comes to seeing fall colors in Colorado.

Located in Routt National Forest, Buffalo Pass will take your breath away as you witness the amazing fall colors. The elevation is over 10,000 feet offering a breath-taking view of the countryside

A colorful autumn view of a mountain valley at side of a rugged and winding high mountain road, Buffalo Pass Road in Routt National Forest, Steamboat Springs, Colorado, USA. ThinkStock/Buffalo Pass loading...

You are just minutes from downtown Steamboat Springs - 11 miles to the top. However, you might not make it all the way to the top unless you have a high-clearance or four-wheel-drive vehicle. Of course, in the wintertime you can't even make this drive without a snowmobile, but, no worries. You'll be in and out before the big snow arrives. Still, you should be prepared for the possible winter-like weather.

Fall Color Drives: Buffalo Pass Near Steamboat Springs Google Maps loading...

To get there, just take Highway 40 east out of Craig all the way through Steamboat Springs and up the pass. You've got about a four-hour drive from Grand Junction. Might be worth an overnight stay and you could take an alternate route back home to see more Colorado colors. Head south to Paonia for more gorgeous colors.

