We Asked Grand Junction to Show Off Your Colorful Colorado Trees
September and October have not disappointed Colorado this year. The color seemed to shift just a little later than expected this year. Hot dry summers usually bring it on sooner. Go figure.
We've had a chance to recommend fall color drives, fall hikes, and some great communities to visit while you take in the change of seasons. Now it's your turn.
Timing the Fall Color Change in Colorado
We can estimate a window for fall colors around Grand Junction, but at the end of the day, mother nature calls the shots. It's not a bad idea to plan a couple of trips out to see the colors in different locations. This way you come back with a variety of cool photos.
Show Us Your Colorful Colorado Trees
If you are lucky enough to have some color in your yard we would love to see it. if you have been out on a hike and captured some fall color shots, we would love to see those as well. Submitting photos is super easy on our station app.
40 Images Showing Fall Color in Colorado in 2022
The photos below will help save you a trip out if you are low on gas, or they'll inspire you to go out and see the fall colors for yourself. October is a great time to head south and east to follow the colors from the San Juans to the Sangre de Cristo mountains. It just makes ya feel good to see the fall color. Scroll on for the best of the western slope as seen by you.