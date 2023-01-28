Having worked for quite some time in the hotel business in Colorado, I've probably had more than my fair share of encounters with out-of-state visitors. More than most, to be honest, if we're going based on tourists encountered on a daily basis. As such, I've fielded some of the dumbest questions about our state that one can possibly imagine.

I'm far from the only Coloradan to have been bombarded with intellectually questionable queries, and we'd love to hear what questions you've been asked. Be sure to hit us up on AppChat with some of your favorites, but I present to you the 10 dumbest questions that I have personally been asked by out-of-staters:

The 10 Dumbest Questions People from Colorado get Asked by Out-of-Staters

#10: "So, where's South Park at?"

Sure, they could be looking for directions to the actual South Park, but I find it safer to assume they're attempting to break the laws of physics to enter the cartoon world of the Comedy Central hit. You can lose an afternoon on this one, if you're not careful.

#9: "Where's the snow?"

We get this one a lot on the Western Slope, usually around winter (oddly enough). Not accounting for climate change, out-of-state schools must have never heard of the desert.

#8: "Where is the Grand Canyon?"

Arizona. The Grand Canyon is in Arizona. It's called, "Google," folks.

#7: "How do you get to the Dinosaur Museum?"

This one is personal for me, as this was the most-common question I was asked while working at a hotel in Fruita. With where the hotel I was working at was located, off of I-70, it is literally impossible to miss the signs for the Dinosaur Museum. They are everywhere while you're exiting into Fruita.

#6: "Can we see your ranch?"

All due respect to the Colorado ranchers, but I'm not one of you. Believe it or not, quite a few of us Coloradans actually aren't ranchers, and it's kind of racist for you to make that assumption. By the way: if you are a rancher reading this right now, you might like this house in Montrose.

#5: "Are you a Colorado native?"

If you are a Colorado native, and you were born and raised in the Centennial State, this likely won't offend you. That's why it's not higher on the list. Make no mistake, this one gets under my skin as a transplant. I get that question enough from the people who actually live here, thank you very much.

#4: "Can I smoke weed here?"

This one is usually reserved for the type of guy (always a guy) that asks if he can smoke here, while lighting a cigarette inside a Chuck-E-Cheese. Usually, the answer is no, no matter how many times you ask me.

#3: "How do you pronounce 'Fruita'?"

I've touched on this one before, but come on: I'm from Ohio, and even I have never had trouble with this one. Try not to overthink it.

#2: "You must get to Denver all the time?"

Another one for those of us on the Western Slope, particularly around Grand Junction and Montrose. Yes, out-of-staters seem to think mountains are easy traverse, ignoring the fact that it takes upwards of 4 hours to get to Denver from Grand Junction. Not the kind of drive most are willing to make for a night on the town.

And, finally (drumroll, please...)

#1: "Where are all the Mormons?"

Again, with all due respect to our LDS neighbors here in Colorado, as far as states go...

That's Utah! You know that's Utah. Stop confusing Colorado with Utah!

