Do You Despise These Long-Standing Holiday Traditions?

The holiday season is filled with traditions - and not every holiday tradition is going to be your cup of tea.

The History of Traditions

Some of the most common holiday traditions at Christmas time are exchanging gifts and putting up a decorated Christmas tree. The history of Christmas trees goes back to the middle ages, while the exchanging of gifts can be traced to the birth of Jesus 2,000 years ago. Many other traditions came along in the 20th century and really haven't been around all that long.

Christmas traditions in Grand Junction can involve things like food, movies, music, and countless other things that are closely connected to the holidays like fruitcake, Christmas caroling, holiday light displays, parties, and special events.

Christmas Means Different Things To Different People

Christmas doesn't mean the same thing to everyone - and not everyone loves the same traditions equally. We are all different. We have different likes and dislikes, opinions, and life circumstances - and if we have learned anything in recent times, it's that it's okay to be different.

I Hate Ugly Sweaters

A Christmas tradition I could do without is ugly sweaters - contests and parties. People might tell me to lighten up, but, the fact is, I don't feel comfortable wearing an ugly sweater. It's a personal thing. If other people want to do it, fine by me, but leave me out, please.

Grand Junction Christmas Traditions We Despise Recently, I asked friends and listeners to name a holiday tradition they don't really enjoy. Their responses covered everything from food and movies, to music and traffic. Some people love all the wonderful holiday traditions, while others seem to simply hate every last bit of it. Scroll on to see which of these traditions you absolutely love - and which ones you wish would become extinct.