For two decades, a predator haunted Denver’s streets and highways. Young women began vanishing, many of them last seen hitchhiking or working along Colfax Avenue.

Their bodies later turned up along I-70, posed in ways that shocked investigators.

The case became one of Colorado’s darkest mysteries, a chilling reminder of how long a killer can stalk a city before anyone knows who they are.

A String of Murders Along Colorado’s Highways

Between 1975 and 1995, at least 17 women were murdered in similar ways in and around Denver.

Most of the victims were vulnerable, working as sex workers or living transient lifestyles. The killer preyed on those least likely to be missed.

Their bodies were left in ditches, fields, and along the interstate. Some were even posed grotesquely, adding a disturbing layer of taunting to an already grim pattern.

Who Was Behind the Killings?

For years, police and the public speculated about the “Denver Prostitute Killer.” Were they someone who lived in the area, or someone who passed through town regularly?

Eventually, DNA evidence tied several of the murders to Billy Edwin Reid, who was already in prison for another violent crime.

While authorities suspect he’s responsible for more, not every case has been fully closed.

Solving a Case Decades Later

Advances in forensic science finally cracked open the mystery.

Cold case detectives used preserved evidence to connect Reid to the crimes, bringing at least some measure of justice for the victims.

But with so many cases spanning 20 years, questions remain. Did Reid act alone, or could others have been involved?

A Haunting Chapter in Denver’s History

The Denver Prostitute Killer left scars that linger.

The brutality, the posing of bodies, and the sheer number of victims make it one of Colorado’s most unsettling murder cases.

Even solved in part, the story is a grim testament to how long evil can hide in plain sight and how much work it takes to uncover it finally.

