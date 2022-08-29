Stunning Delta Log Home With 57 Acres Is Horse Owner’s Dream

You don't have to own horses or livestock to love this Delta log home, but if you do have livestock you couldn't find a better place for your family and your animals.

57 Acres With Privacy and Seclusion

This magnificent log home for sale, built in 2008, sits on 57 acres, including 40 acres of high-producing grass/alfalfa mix along with 37 shares of irrigation water to keep it growing. It's just five minutes from downtown Delta - and you can enjoy some excellent privacy and seclusion out in the Colorado countryside, and a great view of the Grand Mesa.

Cathedral Ceilings and Custom Woodwork Throughout

As for the house, it is simply gorgeous. With over 2,400 square feet of living space, this wide-open log home features three bedrooms and 2.5 baths. You have to love the beautiful cathedral log ceilings and custom woodwork throughout the house.

Fabulous Kitchen and Appliances

The chef's kitchen is one of the outstanding features of the home. It comes with some super-nice appliances and beautiful cabinets and a large dining area right off the kitchen.

Great Views and Country Living

Outside is a covered porch, a big yard, a beautiful patio wrapped by boulders, and wide-open views of the countryside, mountains, and the Mesa. There is a horse/livestock set-up with a tack shed, automatic waterer, and pasture. The living area is protected by a nice line of trees providing great privacy.

This log home at 5890 Sawmill Mesa Road is being presented by Rachel Reiher and brokered by Western Colorado Real Estate and shown on realtor.com.

Stunning Delta Log Home For Sale If you have dreamed of owning a log home, this gorgeous home, just five minutes from Delta is worth taking a look at. Scroll through the photos below for a close-up look at a magnificent western Colorado log home.

