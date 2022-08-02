Was an I-70 shooting incident a case of road rage, a random act, or a targeted shooting?

Video of Deadly Interstate Shooting Released

Police have released the video of a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night on Interstate 70 in Denver. The victim was taken to the hospital and later died, while the suspect is on the loose.

In the video, you can see a silver pickup pull up next to an SUV, a gun sticking out the window, and several shots fired into the vehicle. Immediately following the shooting, the stolen truck crashed into other vehicles and the side rail and the driver fled on foot. Meanwhile, the driver of the SUV managed to stop his car but later died from his injuries. According to 9 News, the incident happened on westbound I-70 near the Northfield/Quebec exit.

Suspect In Shooting Remains At Large

At this point, the suspect in the shooting remains at large, and, unfortunately, police don't have a good description of the man. Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

Random Act, Road Rage, Targeted?

You'd hate to think this was a random act of violence, and road rage seems unlikely considering the fact that the pickup truck involved in the incident was stolen. But, the uncertainty of the situation and the circumstances might make you feel just a little uncomfortable driving in the big city, though something like this could happen anywhere.

This may or may not be a case of road rage, but my advice to you is to not let your emotions get the best of you no matter what happens out on the road. An act of rage on your part could lead to an act of violence with disastrous consequences. Even though it may be frustrating - or evening maddening - learn to let it go and move on.

