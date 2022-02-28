Creepy Headless Dolls and Noose Found in Abandoned Colorado Barn

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDTNoIEp0dA

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

An abandoned barn in Colorado is filled with creepy items including decapitated dolls and nooses hanging from the ceiling.

Location of Abandoned Colorado Barn

Although the location of this abandoned barn isn't totally clear, the videographer says that it's located in the Denver suburb of Northglenn off of Huron Street. Oddly, this area contains a lot of businesses and a lot of nearby traffic which makes what he found in the barn that much more strange.

Strange Dolls Inside Abandoned Colorado Barn

The abandoned barn is the only structure on the property and yet there are all kinds of strange and unsettling signs of life inside.

For example, while the barn is full of things like tires and other useless junk, it also had a lot of other weird things inside. Some of these things include decapitated dolls, the heads of said dolls, and hair from said dolls.

Blood Found

If the creepy dolls weren't unsettling enough, the videographer also found what appears to be blood splattered on a wall, and what appeared to be cloth with bloodstains on it as well.

Nooses Found

Also unsettling is the fact that the videographer found what appeared to be a noose hanging from the ceilings of one of the downstairs rooms, as well as multiple nooses hanging from the attic of the barn.

A Sinister Sight?

While it doesn't appear to be captured on camera, the videographer made a note in the comments of his video that while exploring, he stumbled upon a man taking suggestive photos of a young girl in the barn.

It's unclear as to what exactly they would have to say if the walls of this creepy barn could talk, but you can take a virtual tour and come to your own conclusions:

