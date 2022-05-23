Six Crazy Concert Experiences You’ve Had in Colorado

If you're like me and have a long history of attending concerts, you're bound to have some good stories to go along with them. And, it pretty much goes without saying, some of those experiences aren't always the most pleasant, but they do make for good storytelling.

Curious, I posted a question on Facebook asking if you had any crazy concert experiences from Colorado shows and got six really note-worthy responses.

Losing a Contact at Red Rocks

Susan attended a Cranberries show at Red Rocks and ended up losing her contact lens during the show, but she says that even though she couldn't see anything, she was still able to enjoy the music.

Meeting Tom Petty's Stepson in Denver

Heather is such a big Tom Petty fan that she knows what his stepson looks like and after spotting him at the Mile High Music Festival, convinced him to give her some of the music legend's guitar picks.

Vanilla Ice and Li'l Jon in Crested Butte

Marcus worked as a security guard for a concert in Crested Butte back in 2013 and found himself in the presence of Vanilla Ice, Li'l Jon, and Nico and Vinz.

Shoved in a Colorado Mosh Pit

Robert was pushed into a 'big girl' in a Colorado mosh pit who didn't have very nice things to say about the encounter.

Head Meets Door Frame at Local Colorado Concert

Courtney was at a local concert and got into a little scuffle with a guy whose head was 'introduced' to the door frame by security.

Drunk Guys at Western Colorado's Rock Jam

Lisa's crazy concert experience was just down the road from Grand Junction at Rock Jam where she was awoken from sleeping in her tent by drunk guys fighting.

