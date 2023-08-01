How Much Does It Cost To Get a Pilot’s License in Colorado?

Are you ready to take to the open skies? The sky is the limit, lousy pun intended when you have a pilot's certificate. How much will it cost you to earn a license in the state of Colorado?

You'll find a large number of schools all across Colorado with training programs for those wishing to fly. You may be looking at three or four months of training, or you may be looking at six months to a year. There are a number of ways to go about it. No matter how you do it, though, there are costs involved. Here's a look at the overall price tag in Colorado.

Learning To Fly In Colorado

For many of us, the thought of getting a pilot's license seems out of reach. That may be a false assumption. No matter how you go about it, you'll have to log a certain number of hours, not to mention pass various exams. when it's all said and done, earning a pilot's license may not be as difficult as you think.

The Cost of Earning a Pilot's License In Colorado

According to SoCo Flight Professionals, the FAA requires a minimum of 40 hours of flying experience before one can take the exam. They add the average lesson, depending on which school the student attends, will run between $130 and $200 per hour. Crunch those numbers, and you arrive at between $5,200 and $8,000 for 40 hours of training.

SoCo Flight Professions add that while 40 hours is the minimum, most students feel they need 55 to 60 hours of training before taking the exam. Now you're looking at $7,150 to $12,000 for training.

How Long Will This Take?

The length of time needed to complete training depends on how aggressively you pursue your flying lessons. Assuming the average flight lesson lasts 90 minutes, and you are wishing to complete 55 hours of training, that would come to a total of 37 flight lessons, and $9,705. If you were to take one lesson per week, at this rate you'd be looking at roughly nine months to complete training. If, on the other hand, you flew two to four times per week at 90 minutes per lesson, you could potentially complete your training in as little as three months.

Peak Aviation in Colorado the national average when it comes to flight time is closer to 65 hours. They recommend training be two to three times per week, with each lesson lasting roughly two hours.

One Example Out Of Colorado

An estimated breakdown of the cost of Private Pilot Training from Peak Aviation in Colorado Springs breaks down as follows:

Flight Hours - 65 in 172SP - $12,805.00

​Approx. 55 total hours w/ Instructor - $3,300.00

​Charts + Supplies - $40.00

* Headset Purchase * - $280.00

* Private Pilot Training Kit * - $359.00

** Written Test Fee ** - $150.00

** Medical Exam ** - $100.00

** Check Ride Fee ** - $500.00

Add it up, and the total cost comes to $17,534.00. Keep in mind, a few items on the list, namely the purchase of a headset and the Private Pilot Training Kit, are optional.

What Are The Age Requirements?

The FAA requires a minimum age of 16 to fly an aircraft by yourself. A student needs to be 17 to obtain a certificate and fly with passengers. There is, however, no specific age requirement to learn how to fly.

What You'll Need Before You Can Begin

Before you can begin your adventures as a certified pilot, you have to provide proof of citizenship. Acceptable forms of proof include:

birth certificate

government-issued picture ID

Valid, unexpired U.S. passport

Original Certificate of US Citizenship with raised seal or Certificate of Repatriation and a government-issued picture ID.

Original US Naturalization Certificate with raised seal and a government-issued picture ID.

Okay, so you meet all criteria, and you're ready to learn. How much? Where does one go? Here's a look at some of the top-rated schools around Colorado, and the approximate cost to complete training and earn a certificate.

There are a number of different certificates a pilot can earn. For the purpose of this list, we'll be focusing on non-commercial certificates.

There are several 'levels" of certificates. In addition, each school charges its own rates. The overall cost depends on the number of hours of training time, each school's rates and fees, and a number of other factors.



