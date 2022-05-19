New Concealed Carry Law in Denver Colorado Angers Gun Owners

Gun owners in Denver, Colorado are fighting a losing battle for their right to carry firearms in the city.

A new city ordinance in Denver, Colorado was recently signed by Mayor Michael B. Hancock that prohibits gun owners from carrying concealed firearms in city parks, and city-owned or leased buildings.

Get our free mobile app

Can You Concealed Carry in Denver, Colorado?

Leaders in Denver recently passed a new ordinance that bans the concealed carry of firearms in city parks and city-owned or leased buildings.

Signage will be posted at public entrances and parks stating that concealed carry is prohibited. The new ordinance basically eradicates concealed carry within the city due to the fact that a weapons charge could easily be caught by gun owners traveling around the city.

Axios Denver reports that, "a first offense would result in up to a $50 penalty. Subsequent offenders face fines as high as $999."

Can You Open Carry in Denver Colorado?

The Denver Code of Ordinances Sec. 38-118 (b) states:

Unlawful open carry of weapons. Except as provided in subsection (c) of this section, it shall be unlawful for any person to openly wear, carry, or transport any weapon on or about their person or vehicle.

This means you cannot open carry in Denver, Colorado unless you meet one of the exceptions.

Exceptions for Concealed Carry and/or Open Carry in Denver, Colorado

There are only a few exceptions when it comes to concealed carry and open carry in Denver.

The Denver Code of Ordinances Sec. 38-118 states:

It shall not be an offense under either subsection (a) or subsection (b) of this section if, at the time of carrying, the person is abiding by all other federal, state, and local laws and is: (1)A law enforcement officer; (2)Acting with a valid authorization from the city; (3)In their own dwelling, place of business, or on property owned or under their control; or (4)Transporting the weapon while traveling within a private automobile or other private means of conveyance for the purposes of hunting or the lawful protection of such person or their property, or another person or that person's property. Except for pistols and revolvers, any firearm being transported must be unloaded during such transport.

What's the Law on Open Carry in Colorado?

The Centennial state is very gun friendly except for a few select places. If you are eligible to possess a firearm, you'll find that it is perfectly okay to open carry in most of Colorado.

In the state of Colorado, residents of the state aged 18 and older, "may legally possess a handgun and one could be transferred to them as a bona fide gift from an immediate family member. (CRS 18-12-108.5)"

A state permit is not required to purchase a firearm in Colorado and an owner's license is also not required.

Read More: Can You Open Carry in Colorado? |

13 Crazy Colorado Laws That Make No Sense There are laws everywhere - a lot of them we know about and abide by every day. But, there are others I'm willing to bet you knew nothing about.

Get Up Close with 19 Colorado Prisons Check out what 19 of Colorado’s prisons really look like.

