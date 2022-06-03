A trail runner was miraculously able to escape a wildlife attack during her recent run on a Colorado trail.

According to a recent news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), CPW officials received a report of an injured female around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 26; as per the report, the female - whose identity hasn't been disclosed - was injured during a cow moose attack while running on the Campion Trail near Breckenridge, CO.

The victim in the attack reportedly suffered minor injuries and was able to successfully hike out of the area and drive herself home before calling CPW Wildlife Officers to report the incident.

“The runner was focused on the trail and looking down at her feet,” CPW District Wildlife Jacob Kay said in regards to the May 26 incident.

“When she looked up, she saw the moose, which immediately charged her and eventually trampled her.”

The runner reported seeing a newborn calf as she was leaving the Campion Trail area on the morning of May 26; given the report's details, Kay said this incident is likely a cow protecting her newborn calf. the news release says.

As a result of the incident and for the safety of both the public and wildlife, a trail closure for the Campion Trail near Breckenridge has been put in place through Wednesday, June 1; Colorado Parks and Wildlife says CPW wildlife officers will continue to assess the area over the weekend and are hopeful the trail will reopen to the public by sometime next week.

Although an unexpected encounter, CPW is using this recent incident to remind the public that several wildlife species are having young this time of year; as such, it is important to keep extra distance from all wildlife, especially when they have young present.

In addition, even though the runner in this particular incident did not have any dogs with her, District Wildlife Officer Kay says this is also a good time to remind people to keep dogs on leash and well distanced from wildlife, like a cow moose, at all times.

“Moose react to dogs the same way they would react to a predator in the wild, which typically means standing their ground and acting defensive,” Kay said.

For more information regarding wildlife safety, visit Colorado Parks and Wildlife's official website here.

