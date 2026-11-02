Western Colorado is a pretty big place, and Monday's weather is a good reminder of that.

While folks around the Grand Valley are dealing with another wet, chilly start to the week, the situation is considerably more serious farther south, where swollen rivers are creating dangerous flooding concerns and mountain snow is making its return.

It's one of those days when the weather can change considerably depending on which direction you're headed.

Get our free mobile app

Southern Colorado Has a Dangerous Water Problem

The biggest concern remains southwest Colorado, particularly around Pagosa Springs. The San Juan River is forecast to reach major flood stage, prompting the National Weather Service to continue a Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Flood Warning for the area.

That isn't your everyday flood advisory. Forecasters are warning of potentially historic flooding, with widespread inundation and severe impacts possible.

Other rivers, including those in the Animas, Dolores, and surrounding drainage basins, are also dealing with substantial runoff. And here's something worth remembering: The rain can stop long before the flooding does.

Rivers will remain swollen as water continues moving down from the mountains.

The Mountains Are Trading Rain for Snow

The colder air moving into Western Colorado is also changing the scenery at higher elevations.

Snow levels are dropping toward mountain pass elevations, and the northern Divide mountains could pick up 4 to 8 inches above 9,000 feet by Monday evening.

If you're heading into the high country, don't assume the wet roads will stay just wet. Snow and slush could make Monday travel considerably more interesting.

Read More: When Do Colorado Ski Resorts Open? 2026-27 Opening Dates

A Break Is Coming

The good news is that precipitation should gradually wind down Monday, with Tuesday looking much drier. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal through much of the first half of the week.

So, Western Colorado gets a little of everything to start November: wet roads in the valleys, dangerous water down south and fresh snow in the high country.

What's it looking like outside your window this morning? Are you still dealing with rain, or has winter already started showing up at your place?