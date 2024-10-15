It's not what you think. Walmart is just closing their stores for Thanksgiving Day to give their employees some time to spend with their families.

Don't act shocked, however, this has only been the case for the last four years. Walmart used to be open every day except Christmas Day.

You Should Really Be Prepared for Your Holiday

Trust me, I get it, you forgot to grab something that will set your Thanksgiving meal over the top. It's OK if you don't have an extra tub of Whip Cream or a special sauce that Grandma likes. Everyone will get over it.

I'm old enough to remember when nothing was open around the holidays. Not even gas stations.

Luckily, there is always a grocery store open for at least a few hours to assist with your failure to plan ... I know because I have to make the trip most years.

Black Friday Means All Bets are Off

This is something I'll never understand. Getting up at zero dark 30 to score some deals. Meanwhile, you're dodging an angry mob because they must have that whatever it is. Hey, it's only 10 bucks, it's normally 12.

For the madmen and madwomen who venture out to do their deal-breaking Christmas shopping, most stores open earlier than the rooster crow.

I'll leave you to have it, as I'll be cozy in my bed dreaming away.

