Best Destinations for Summer Day Trips in Colorado

Are you searching for one more getaway before summer comes to an end? You'll find several fascinating adventures in Colorado, all within a few hour's drive.

If you're ready for a last-minute summer day trip in Colorado, here's a short list of getaways to consider.

Day Tripping In Colorado

Sometimes you simply need to get away for a day or two. Kids will be back in school this Wednesday (August 10, 2022), so if you're in need of one last hoorah, you'd better put a wiggle in it. What's needed here is a day trip.

Time Is Short

Since a day trip is defined as "a journey or excursion completed in one day," our list of considerations includes colorado locations you can drive to, have fun, and return home the same day. It may be a hectic, stressful, action-packed marathon, but at least it's a chance to get away.

Current State of Affairs

Things aren't like they used to be, at least not in Western Colorado. Trips that used to take four hours now take several. With the added luxury of forking over $4-plus per gallon of gas, we have neither the time nor finances to travel far.

Obviously, how far you can travel depends on your starting point. If you're in Grand Junction, a day trip to Limon is not practical. If you're in Denver, a day trip to Mesa Verde probably isn't going to happen.

A Number of Suggestions

Here are a few suggestions pointing you towards awesome day trip destinations across Colorado. Some will be more practical than others. All are worth the effort.

A number of national parks, ghost towns, historic railroads, and even a fun little movie location await your visit. If a day is all you have, these might be the perfect sites for you.