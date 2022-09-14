Haunted Places to Explore Around Grand Junction Colorado and the State

Fall is in the air and it's time to get ready for hayrides, pumpkin patches, and a few fun haunted houses. Colorado is home to all manner of hauntings with haunted roads, ghost towns, haunted old buildings, and a legend or two for each corner of the state.

Scroll on to learn about haunted places on the Western Slope and on the Front Range that you can visit this fall to get into the Halloween spirit of things.

Colorado is Home to Many Haunted Places

Colorado is home to hundreds of creepy ghost towns, haunted roads, spooky cemeteries, and even a few places that used to be cemeteries but were covered up by city parks and other development plans. Imagine strolling along Cheesman Park in Denver only to realize you are actually standing on old graves and did not even know it.

Colorado's Most Haunted City

Some of Colorado's oldest settlements and cities will usually be up near the top of the 'most haunted places' list in the state. Denver, Canon City, and Manitou Springs are often most mentioned, but there are plenty of creepy places to explore on the Western Slope as well as we will see below.

Haunted Places Near Grand Junction

Downtown Grand Junction is home to several very old buildings and even an old tunnel system running under portions of the old red light district. Walking tours downtown are a great way to learn more about some of the ghost stories that started here. Haunts in downtown Grand Junction include the Reed Building, the St. Regis Building, the Elks Lodge, and then there is the creepy ghost story of Horsethief Canyon and the lady in white. Scroll on to learn more about all of them.

