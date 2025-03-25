Springtime in Colorado means the awakening of the state's robust wildlife population. While some wildlife may be harmless to your pets, some may mistake them for prey or predators.

You'll want to ensure your beloved pet is safe both at home and while exploring Colorado's wilderness areas.

How Can I Keep My Pet Safe from Colorado's Wildlife While at Home?

For the most part, pets are relatively safe in your yard. There are, however, a couple of dangers you need to beware of if you have smaller dogs or cats that roam around.

Read More: At What Elevation Do Deer Turn Into Elk in Colorado?

Depending on where you live, your pets could be in danger from bears, mountain lions, and other larger predators. The smaller your pet is, the more danger it's in from predators from above like hawks, eagles, and owls.

Large birds have been known to swoop in and snatch small dogs that weigh up to 10 pounds and most cats.

If you're noticing hawks or other large birds circling your neighborhood, it's a good idea to supervise your pets while they're outside.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife suggests the following for protecting your pets at home:

Always supervise your pet when outside, especially at dawn or dusk.

Don't feed pets outside or leave pet food outside.

Never leave cats or dogs unattended outside after dark.

If you must leave your pet outside, secure it in a fully enclosed kennel.​

Keep your dog in a fenced yard — but be aware a fence alone may not prevent wildlife from visiting.

Keep your pets up to date on vaccinations.

What Should I Look for When I'm in Colorado's Wilderness with My Pet?

Spring in Colorado is a great time to explore wilderness areas to see newly formed snowmelt waterfalls and the state's beautiful wild flowers blooming.

This is also the time that bears are waking from their winter slumber. Mountain lions, elk, and other wildlife have young that they'll want to protect. These animals can see your pet as a predator and will do anything to protect themselves and their young.

It's recommended that you keep your pets at home if you're going to go out into the backcountry, just to keep you, your pet, and the wildlife safe.

Get our free mobile app

If you must take your pet into the wild with you, here are a few tips from CPW:

Keep dogs on a short (six-foot) leash when walking on trails or visiting a state park.

Leashes help protect dogs and their owners from wildlife attacks.

Be extra cautious at dawn and dusk when most wildlife is active.

Dogs should be trained not to chase or approach wildlife and to return on commands.

Know before you go: Understand what wildlife may be in the area you’d like to recreate in.

Avoid known or potential den sites and thick vegetation.

Pick up small pets if confronted by wildlife.

We all know spring is a great time to enjoy Colorado, and we love to take our pets with us. Just remember to keep them safe at all times.

Beware of the 12 Most Dangerous Animals in Colorado Keep an eye out for the following 12 dangerous animals in Colorado. While these creatures usually go out of their way to avoid you, if you encounter one you will want to give it plenty of space. Scroll on to see each one and find out why they make the cut of the most dangerous animals in Colorado. Gallery Credit: Wes Adams

12 Unusual Pets People are Banned From Owning in Colorado The list of animals Colorado does not allow residents to keep as pets is much shorter than the list of animals we are allowed to keep at home. Keep reading to review the list of animals determined to be too dangerous to keep at home for several reasons. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams