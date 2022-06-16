Getting a vanity license plate in Colorado just got more interesting.

According to a press release from the office of the Governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, new Space Force license plates are officially in the works thanks to the passage of a recently signed law.

Get our free mobile app

New Colorado Law to Create Space Force License Plates

Senate Bill 22-190 was signed into law by Governor Polis in Colorado on June 8, 2022. The new law approves funding to create a US Space Force license plate in the state of Colorado.

Currently, there are three Space Force bases in Colorado. There is one in Aurora and also two Space Force bases in Colorado Springs.

Who is Eligible for a Space Force License Plate in Colorado?

When registering my car recently I overheard a couple asking about Space Force license plates. The registrar explained to the couple that the state of Colorado had no such plates, but that they did have vanity plates for all of the other military branches.

Unfortunately, even though Colorado will now be creating Space Force license plates, we civilians will be unable to get our hands on them.

SB 22-190 dictates:

To qualify for the license plate, a person must be a serving member or veteran of the United States Space Force.

How Much is A Space Force License Plate in Colorado?

According to the newly signed bill:

In addition to the normal fees for a license plate, a person must pay 2 one-time fees of $25 for the issuance of the plate. The fees are credited to the highway users tax fund and the licensing services cash fund.

What Will the Colorado Space Force License Plates Look Like?

Military.com reports that the new Colorado Space Force license plates are currently under design.

The current draft is said to feature the Space Force logo, the delta, with the service's motto, "Semper Supra." The license plate will also showcase a silhouette of the Rocky Mountains, with a satellite and star floating in a black sky.

2022 Colorado Cannabis Themed License Plates 22 cannabis-themed Colorado license plates went up for auction this year. Check out the hilarious plates that were available and learn some slang.

What Your Special Colorado License Plate Says About Your Driving Do you have one of these specialty Colorado license plates? Here's what it says about your driving.