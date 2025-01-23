While I was growing up, my mom and sister "kidnapped" a painted turtle from the pond in our backyard to keep as a pet. The turtle became accustomed to captivity. So much so, it would accept petting, and take a fly from your hand.

I'm not a big fan of keeping wildlife as pets, but if you really think about it, all pets were part of wildlife at one point in history.

Colorado Snakes + Reptiles You Can Keep as Pets If you'd like to capture a snake, reptile, or turtle in Colorado, it's completely legal -- with a few rules to follow.

Up to four individuals can be harvested and kept in captivity as long as there are no more than 12 total across all of the species.

As long as there hasn't been any contact with species from different geographical locations, these animals may be returned to the wild no more than 10 miles from where they've been taken. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray

👇🏻KEEP SCROLLING: To See Other Animals You May or May Not Be Able to Keep as Pets in Colorado👇🏻

Keeping Other Wildlife as Pets in Colorado

Yea, no. You can't do that. As I stated before, keeping wildlife as pets doesn't sound like a good plan.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, "Wildlife Aren't Pets." You definitely can't take an animal from nature home and make it your pet. Not even if you raise it from a baby.

While you may be able to take some of the wild out of the animal, it will always have its natural tendencies.

Read More: An Open Letter to Colorado and Their Dogs in Stores

Colorado Parks and Wildlife states that a wild animal taken from nature will possess these characteristics during its life:

They will lose their fear of humans and could potentially cause harm to humans

Will look to humans for food and could become aggressive

Will encroach on human living areas possibly causing damage and becoming trapped

Could potentially carry diseases that could be passed to domestic animals and humans

Get our free mobile app

If you want to take an animal home from Colorado's nature, do so in a photograph. Remember to keep your distance and not bother the animal.

12 Unusual Pets People are Banned From Owning in Colorado The list of animals Colorado does not allow residents to keep as pets is much shorter than the list of animals we are allowed to keep at home. Keep reading to review the list of animals determined to be too dangerous to keep at home for several reasons. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams