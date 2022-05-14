Beware of New Colorado Scam Targeting Women

A Colorado man is said to be attempting to scam women by pretending to be a police officer.

Where is the Colorado Man Attempting to Scam Women?

The reports from law enforcement about this new scam come from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. Apparently, the man is attempting to scam these people, believed to have all been women so far, by calling them on the phone and pretending to be a police officer.

How Has the Colorado Man Already Tried to Scam these Women?

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's office, the man calls female real estate agents on the phone posing as a Sheriff's Deputy saying that he needs to meet with the women to compare signatures. He has also told the women that the signatures he needs to compare are on subpoenas and that the women are in danger of being arrested for missing court appearances.

What Have the Colorado Authorities said to Do if You Get One of These Calls?

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office has warned the public that if they get a call similar to the aforementioned attempted scam to notify authorities immediately. The sheriff's office had this to say regarding the calls:

While we don’t know what the intent is of the caller is, whether it’s an attempt to scam these women out of money, personal identifying information, or worse, what we do know is that this person is impersonating a law enforcement officer.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office has instructed anyone who receives a call like this to call them at (303) 441-4444 so that they can let them know if the call is legitimate or not.

