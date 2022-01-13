Check Out Colorado’s Red Mountain Ghost Town

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Because of Colorado's rich mining history, there are quite a few old, abandoned towns sitting around collecting rust and dust. One of these ghost towns is located along the Million Dollar Highway near Red Mountain.

Typically Off-Limits

Because of the unkempt buildings that inhabit these ghost towns, they are typically off-limits to the public and often carry 'No Trespassing' warnings at what were once the towns' entries.

A Mining Community

The Red Mountain ghost town is located in such an area of Colorado that it's easy to assume that its inhabitants were most likely miners that worked for nearby mines.

Take a Virtual Tour

Although places like these are typically closed to the public, you can take a virtual tour of the mysterious ghost town of Red Mountain, Colorado.

Just off of Colorado’s Million Dollar Highway is a small abandoned ghost town called Red Mountain.

