You Could Own a 99-Acre Colorado Ranch with Senior Water Rights

A 99-acre ranch near Craig, Colorado is currently for sale and comes with senior water rights.

Location of Colorado Ranch For Sale

The ranch, known as the Elkhead Creek Ranch is located just about 20 minutes from the towns of Craig and Hayden, Colorado in the Yampa Valley at 400 County Road 28, Craig, CO 81625.

The property borders the Elkhead State Park and is near both the Elkhead Creek and the Elkhead Reservoir and is about a 30-minute drive from the Yampa Valley Regional Airport.

Details of Colorado's Elkhead Creek Ranch

The Elkhead Creek Ranch is currently for sale with an asking price of $2 million. The home located on the ranch has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, is 3,876 square feet in size, and was built back in 2002.

In addition to the home, the property has a large barn with plenty of room for multiple vehicles, as well as horse stables and other, smaller buildings.

The property itself is 99 acres worth of land that is surrounded by accessible water from both the Elkhead Creek and the Elkhead Reservoir. In fact, the property has senior water rights so, despite the nearly 100 acres of land that require water, an owner shouldn't have any problem accessing a necessary amount.

The home located on the property is much more than your typical ranch house. It features multiple comfortable seating rooms, space for a pool table, a kitchen with modern appliances, and sizeable bedrooms.

The barn is perfect for a rancher with both heavy machinery as well as regular everyday vehicles as it has plenty of space for that and then some.

