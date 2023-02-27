Driving all day to your favorite out-of-the-way destination in Colorado can be a great experience. It can also be a real downer to arrive and be completly underwhelmed by your experience, especially after you have spent a pile of money.

There are often no refunds when visiting Colorado's popular outdoor attractions. So using the power of Yelp.com, we've compiled a list of places that many have warned us should be passed by for more worthwhile options.

Get our free mobile app

Scout Out Your Colorado Road Trips

If you do your homework, you can save a ton of money by knowing exactly what to pay for at some of Colorado's most popular attractions. If someone tries to charge you admission to Garden of the Gods, don't pay for it. It is a free attraction. Some places charge per person, while others charge by car. The reviews below will help point out which ones may not be worth the price of admission.

The Parking Scam in Colorado

This is HUGE. Know ahead of time which places charge for parking and which ones do not. If they offer a 'bus ride' to an attraction, is it necessary? Can you walk there, or is there another parking area you could have found if you only knew? Some of the biggest complaints at many of Colorado's most popular destinations are about awful parking and fees.

Colorado Attractions You Would Not Recommend

Colorado is such a fun place to live. Enjoy the 14ers, the Twin Lakes, the Alpine Loop Scenic Byway, and the Grand Mesa. If you are beginning to plan for spring break and summer weekends, here is a list of 10 places that do not need to be at the top of your list of places to see.

10 Places You Shouldn't Visit While in Colorado Colorado is full of so many amazing places to visit but that doesn't mean they are all worth the trip. Long lines, impossible parking, and pricey fees can ruin and fun trip outdoors. Which Colorado destinations would you tell your friends to skip when they visit? Scroll on to see 10 destinations that may not be worth the trip according to Yelp reviews and your comments.

LOOK: 20 Smaller Towns in Colorado Boast Amazing Views See some of the most beautiful parts of Colorado by visiting these 20 smaller towns that boast million-dollar views of the Rocky Mountains. Find out more about these Colorado towns and what they have to offer for your next visit.