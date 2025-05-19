It's hip to have a hot and trendy restaurant in Colorado, but what about the old-timey favorites that have been serving delishness for a lifetime?

Some of these historic joints have survived decades (and even centuries) of change, serving locals, tourists, and even celebs.

Colorado Restaurants That Have Been Open for Over 100 Years

These restaurants are pieces of living history. Many of them were opened in the late 1800s or early 1900s. Miners, railroad workers, ranchers, and travelers passing through the rugged terrain of the Rockies got their eat on at these places.

Many of these locations continue to operate within their original buildings, preserving their historical charm over the decades.

Just think of the many patrons —dead or alive— who have visited these sites throughout the years.

Iconic Colorado Dishes with a Long Legacy

Many historic restaurants proudly serve their original recipes, and some have played a crucial role in introducing regional favorites to Coloradans long before they became mainstream.

You will no doubt find a menu item that has stood the test of time for over 50 years, complete with captivating stories of iconic patrons, from presidents to outlaws.

Some of these locations may have closed, just remembering them is food for us.

