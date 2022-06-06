The Best Six Bucks I Spent All Weekend on Colorado’s Grand Mesa

On the final day of April of this year, you could not access the road back to Mesa Lakes on the Grand Mesa. Snow-covered everything and side roads were still blocked off to traffic.

Significant snowmelt in May has made this a special time to visit the area. I drove up on Sunday afternoon with near-perfect conditions to take a look around. Have you been up recently? We would love to see a photo of your trip come in on the app.

Get our free mobile app

Where is Mesa Lakes on the Grand Mesa?

The easiest way there is probably I-70 East to exit 49 for the Grand Mesa. Follow The Grand Mesa Scenic Byway up past Powderhorn Mountain, through the Grand Mesa National Forest, and shortly after the summit, you'll reach the turn-off for Mesa Lakes.

Is it Mesa Lake or Mesa Lakes?

It's both, actually. The Mesa Lakes day-use area and the Mesa Lake Lodge are often referred to as Mesa Lakes. There is also a Mesa Lake at the Mesa Lakes. While there are hundreds of lakes on the Grand Mesa, this area offers trails around the Jumbo Reservoir, Sunset Lake, Glacier Springs, Beaver Lake, Mesa Lake, South Mesa Lake, and The Lost Lake.

A Day Use Pass Costs $6 At Colorado's Mesa Lakes

If you want to check out the area you can purchase a day-use pass at the entrance for $6. I paid crazy prices for gas, groceries, and IHop this week, but I did not mind the fee to visit the Mesa Lakes area. I'll explain why, and let the photos speak for themselves in the gallery below.

PHOTOS: The Mesa Lake Trail on Colorado's Grand Mesa There are some incredible views waiting up on the Grand Mesa. Scroll through photos of the main loop around Mesa Lake as the snow continues to melt early in the season.

KEEP GOING: A First Timer's Guide to Colorado's Lands End Observatory The Lands End Observatory was built in 1937. While this ranger station is no longer in use, the lookout is still a popular destination for amazing views of the Grand Valley, Utah, and even the distant peaks of Colorado's 14er mountains.