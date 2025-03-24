Most people never think of beaches and Colorado going hand in hand. These are the same people who don't have a clue about the world's tallest dunes, either.

Located in central Colorado, the Great Sand Dunes National Park is home to a springtime phenomenon where melting snow breaths life into a seasonally dead creek bed.

Medano Creek Comes to Life Every Year from Colorado Snow Melt

As winter melts away and spring arrives in Colorado's Sangre de Cristo Mountains new life begins to sprout. The annual snowfall flows to Medano Lake sitting about 11,600 feet on Mt. Herard.

Medano Lake feeds Medano Creek as it meanders its way down mountainous valleys. The creek breathes new color among the alpine trees before it makes its way around another Colorado wonder, the Great Sand Dunes.

Colorado is Home to the US's Tallest Sand Dunes Colorado is home to the tallest sand dune in the United States known as the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Reserve.

The park and reserve's main dune area is about 30 square miles, according to the Great Sand Dunes Gallery Credit: Tim Gray

This is where Colorado's natural beach welcomes thrill seekers to its shores.

When is Colorado's Medano Creek Flowing Through the Dunes?

Warm weather dictates the timing of Medano. Creek. According to the National Park Service, the creek can begin to flow as early as April. By the end of April, you have a better chance of seeing this natural wonder grow.

Medano Creek has a short lifespan as snowmelt feeds Medano Lake which feeds Medano Creek. Once the snowmelt dissipates, flows of the creek do too. By June, the flow of the creek is pretty much done, unless it's a rainy year.

If you want to check out Medano Creek and some of Colorado's other amazing attractions, head to the Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve.

