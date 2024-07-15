We know you've been to a party at least once in your life where everyone brought liquor, and poured it into a big bowl creating the ever-famous boozy drink, Jungle Juice. Don't lie, it's nothing to be embarrassed by.

Well, did you know Jungle Juice was first concted in Colorado? Fort Collins to be exact.

Colorado sure is the pinnacle when it comes to boozing.

Read More: Surprising Facts About Colorado That Will Blow Your Mind

How Exactly Did Jungle Juice Become a Thing in Colorado?

Back during the prohibition, people mixed up their own alcohol-based drinks since, you know, it was illegal and all. Jungle Juice is a term used mainly for bootlegged alcoholic drinks first appearing in 1909.

Fort Collins wasn't the only place in the U.S., that used the term. It's said that Fort Gibson, Oklahoma also had its version.

The term comes from an area of Fort Collins that was known as "the Jungle." The Jungle (or Jungles according to some sources) is the area in Fort Collins where the beet workers lived. This area was just outside of a dry town known for its illicit activities.

Get our free mobile app

Nowadays, most people know the term from partying. Like, those parties where you didn't want to remember a thing the next day. I know I've been to a few of them.

Most of the time, people will ask guests of the party to bring their preferred booze so it can be added to the mix. For those that were less adventurous --and smart, really-- put rules in place like only bringing similar boozes, or only boozes that would keep the drink tasting sweet.

Either way, you were a brave soul if that was your only cocktail of choice for the night.

25 of the Best Breweries in Colorado You Need to Try Colorado is famous for a lot of things, including beer.

Of course, the most famous breweries in the state are places like New Belgium, Coors Brewery, and Odell on the Front Range , but Western Colorado has its fair share of great breweries as well. Gallery Credit: Nate Wilde

The Flagship Beers of the Colorado Craft Breweries Fort Collins has more than 20 craft breweries, each with their own 'style.' These are their 'Flagship' or 'Signature' beers. Gallery Credit: Dave Jensen