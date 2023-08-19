Colorado may not have become a state until August 1st, 1876, but that doesn't mean we've never been first to the party. How many things can you think of that started off right here in the Centennial State?

Colorado introduced the world to places like Casa Bonita and Chipotle. Colorado was the first state to approve the sale of medical marijuana and then recreational marijuana. What other things got started here? Open our station app to chat about some Colorado firsts that you remember.

America's Favorite Lunch Was Introduced in Colorado

The world can thank Denver, Colorado for introducing the name "Cheeseburger". The trademark went to Louis Ballast of the Humpty-Dumpty Barrel Restaurant in 1935. A granite marker explaining the site of Ballast's restaurant still remains to this day in Denver at 2776 N. Speer Boulevard.

Colorado Loves to Cuddle

Legend has it that the maids at the Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs stitched together America's first "Teddy Bear" and gifted it to then-President Theodore Roosevelt who visited Colorado many times.

Ladies First In Colorado

Colorado was the first state to give women the right to vote in America. The state enacted equal suffrage by referendum on November 7th, 1893. The rest of the country took until about 1920 to pass the 19th Amendment.

Colorado Was the First State in America To Have These 10 Things

