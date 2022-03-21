Photos: The Amazing View at Highline Lake State Park in Loma, Colorado

Highline Lake State Park is another one of those post-card destinations on the Western Slope where you can't help but take pictures and lots of them. There are tons of outdoor activities here year-round, and the setting is kind of everything people in Colorado could want in a State Park other than free wifi.

Highline Lake State Park was established in Western Colorado in 1967 and is overseen by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. I made my first visit there over the weekend and it was everything I was told it would be. Beautiful.

Where in Colorado is Highline Lake State Park?

Highline Lake State Park is 30 minutes or less from Grand Junction, located at 1800 11.8 Road in Loma, Colorado. It's an easy drive through Fruita over to the main park entrance.

You'll pass Loma Livestock Company so wave to all those cattle you see on the way into the park. You'll also pass fields with tons of sheep and goats out enjoying their mountain view.

How Much Is Admission to Highline Lake State Park in Colorado?

It's $10 for a 24 pass visitor's pass to Highline Lake State Park. It was my first time there so I paid the $10 but by the time I left I took my receipt inside to upgrade to an annual pass. These cost $80 but now I'm good to visit all State Parks for the next year. Click here for more on State Park admission.

Highline Lake, Vega State Park on Grand Mesa, and the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park are all located in Mesa County.

What Activities are at Highline Lake State Park?

Reserve your campsite at Highline Lake by clicking here. You can index the trail guide around the park here. The boat ramp was scheduled to open by April 8th of 2022 but the lake has been slow to fill via the canal. We are still waiting on official word on the boat ramp for this season. Small boats that can hand launch are welcome now. Hunting, hiking, swimming, and OHV trails can all be found here. Remember to register those vehicles before use.

Below you can see photos of Highline Lake State Park on the final day of winter in 2022. It won't be long before the lake is full of craft and there is lots of activity along the shores.

Photos: The Amazing View at Highline Lake State Park in Loma, Colorado We walked around Highline Lake State Park to celebrate the official end of winter on the Western Slope. To visit the park in Loma, Colorado, you will need a State Parks Pass. If you don't have one a day pass can be purchased at the entrance for $10 per vehicle. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams

