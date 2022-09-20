Photos: Enjoy the Fall Weather on Grand Mesa’s Mesa Top Trail

Colorado's beloved fall hiking season is here, and a break from the summer heat means more chances to get out and explore. Trails like the Grand Mesa's Mesa Top Trail is great to explore under these cooler conditions.

The entire hike down the Mesa Top trail to Flowing Park Reservoir is a little over 7 miles each way. Rated moderate due to distance, this trail is otherwise easy to follow without super steep stages to leave you gasping for breath.

Hiking to Flowing Park Reservoir on Mesa Top Trail

Enjoy a mix of all the best parts of hiking on the Grand Mesa when you visit Mesa Top. Open meadows, deep woods, and views of mountain lakes are yours to enjoy on the entire route. You can turn around at any point if you don't want to do the entire distance to Flowing Park. If you have a high clearance vehicle, it's possible to drive down Flowing Park Road (Forest Road 109) to explore this area further.

Find Easy Access to the Palisade Plunge

The Mesa Top trailhead is the drop-off for the popular Palisade Plunge mountain bike trail. This 32-mile ride to Palisade is one of the most traveled mountain bike trails on the western slope. On your way to the Mesa Top trail, you'll share the path with bikers headed for the plunge. Keep an eye out for them riding up behind you and give them some room.

Dogs are Welcome on a Leash

Dogs are welcome on the Mesa Top trail as long as they are on a leash. I passed two couples out walking their dogs on the trail on my way back. Let us know what your favorite fall hike is on the Grand Mesa by hitting the chat feature on our station app. We may feature your favorite trail right here this fall.

