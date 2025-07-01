One of our favorite things to do is watch wildlife around Colorado. There's one location, however, that's a definite "cheat code" to wildlife viewing that you've probably never thought of.

While we try to age gracefully, we've taken up the gentleman's sport of golf. Not saying we're gentlemanly at all, just the sport.

It's on the golf course where we've seen some amazing wildlife. The worst part about that is, our heads are on the game, and not snapping photos of the animals. We'll get better at that.

Why are Colorado Golf Course Great Places to See Wildlife?

Mule Deer at Tiara Rado in Grand Junction, Colorado Tim Gray, Townsquare Media loading...

Probably the one that sticks out the most is the amount of area a golf course takes up. They're huge. If you've ever tried to walk one, you know you'll hit over 5 miles for an 18-hole round. Some courses are impossible to walk the the state, too.

They're also relatively quiet. Wildlife will feel more comfortable venturing out in the early mornings or around dusk. Some animals don't care and will make themselves at home even if you're around. Just watch out for the course security guards --cobra chickens, better known as Canada geese-- they mean suckers.

To keep all that grass green, golf courses often have ponds, streams, and irrigation systems that attract wildlife, especially in Colorado's drier climates where water can be scarce.

Many Colorado golf courses include trees, native grasses, shrubs, and rocky outcrops, mimicking natural environments and providing food and shelter for animals. They also border wild or undeveloped land, acting as transitional zones where wildlife freely move between habitats.

What Animals Will You See on Colorado Golf Courses?

Bull Elk Hiding in Brush at Redlands Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado Zoom in a bit, and you can see the bull elk hiding in the brush. (Photo by Tim Gray, Townsquare Media) loading...

We've had the pleasure of seeing quite a few different animals on the course. My favorite is the bull elk that resides at Red Lands Mesa Golf Course. If you're lucky, you can see him hiding in the brush --like the photo above-- around holes 14, 15, and 16.

Other common animals you'll see are red foxes, coyotes, great horned owls, and bald eagles, to name a few. We've actually seen some of the prettiest birds on the course that we've never seen anywhere else.

Colorado’s mix of urban and natural space makes golf courses a unique wildlife corridor that's ideal for a relaxing round of golf and some unexpected nature watching.

Pronghorn at Devil's Thumb in Delta, Colorado Tim Gray, Townsquare Media loading...

