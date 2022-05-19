This Airbnb is known as the Crestone Hobbitat and is located in the San Luis Valley. It took over 10 years for the owners to complete this extremely unique home, according to Colorado.com.

The Crestone Hobbitat has dozens and dozens of raving reviews and the home truly looks like a one-of-a-kind getaway. There are two bedrooms inside and the Colorado Airbnb has "intricately tiled showers pieced together by local artisans and unique woodwork."

Get our free mobile app

The home is Gaudi-inspired, an architect who's known for his distinctive organic look and for designing buildings such as La Sagrada Familia and Casa Mila in Barcelona. It sits on two acres and has a creek nearby with lots of privacy.

This Colorado house is located near the Great Sand Dunes National Park and 14ers Crestone Peak and Crestone Needle. The Airbnb listing describes this place as "not just a getaway. A memorable, lifetime experience". Take a tour of the Crestone Hobbitat, an Airbnb like no other.

Colorado Getaway: Unique Crestone Hobbitat On Two Acres By Creek This unique Crestone Hobbitat is described as "a memorable, lifetime experience."