Colorado Reacts: Fisherman Makes the Most of Traffic Jam in Glenwood Canyon
We're going back to check out a story from earlier in the year, featuring one of our favorite highlights from 2022 in Colorado.
Check out the Facebook video from Dylan Hayes being shared over the last several days by OutThere Colorado.
This video shows a line of cars waiting out a traffic delay in the Glenwood Springs area near Hanging Lake Tunnel. Stuck in traffic and can't go anywhere? Why not grab your fishing pole and catch a fish?
Colorado Fisherman Drops a Line at Hanging Lake Tunnel in Glenwood Springs
Great Places to Fish in Glenwood Springs
Ok, before we get too excited about what this guy is doing, remember that fishing off a highway overpass like this is probably a violation of some kind. We can't promise that you won't get a warning or a ticket for trying something like this.
Great places to fish in the Glenwood Springs area include the Cemetery Hole trail, Under the 27th Street Bridge, Two Rivers Park, the Deverexou Road Fishermans Area, and more. Tap this link to find more fishing in this area without worrying about getting a ticket for fishing off a bridge on a highway.
Check Out Colorado's Reaction to the Fisherman in Glenwood Springs
Some people could not get over pointing out that this is technically a no-no in Colorado, while others wondered if the guy may have accidentally caught some sort of protected fish. While this may be true, we tend to lean more to the side of the people who noticed the joy in their voices as they brought the fish up. Hilarious that the traffic starts to move and the guy hops right in his truck with the fish on his lap. Scroll on for the comments.