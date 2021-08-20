When Will Colorado Celebrate the Fall Color Change?

It's almost time to start watching for the burst of fall colors to show up throughout Colorado as we put the summer months in the rearview mirror and get ready to enjoy fall and all things pumpkin-spice.

Being new to Colorado, I can't wait to see the fall colors take hold. Growing up in the midwest where it snows from October 1st to Mother's Day, fall is nowhere near as dynamic as it is in the Rocky Mountain west so I'm excited for the show to start.

The 2021 Fall Color Change is Coming

This fall we may see things start popping earlier than usual. It's been so dry across parts of Western Colorado and the drought has been hard on our trees. The stress of the summer may cause the leaves to change just a little sooner in areas like Grand Mesa, Steamboat, the San Juan Mountains, or even in Aspen.

Colorado's Fall Color Change Timeline

The gallery below will show which parts of the state will start to see fall colors, and how that color change will spread across the state. Areas like Rocky Mountain National Park and Pikes Peak will probably stay on more of a normal schedule as the drought conditions in those areas are much closer to normal than the dry Western half of the state.

