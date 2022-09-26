Fall Color Weekend on the Grand Mesa is a great time to enjoy the bursts of gold that signal the arrival of the fall season. We decided to take a look and brought back several gold bursts in the photos below.

Fall color is back in the Mesa Lakes area. The fall temperatures are in place and the next couple of weeks will be the peak of fall colors around Mesa county.

Get our free mobile app

Go Now to See Fall Colors on the Grand Mesa

The Aspen and Cottonwood trees have definitely started to turn golden in several places. The color will only increase over the next several days. Plan a hike, a picnic, or just drive the byway with the windows down and enjoy the show.

Appreciate the Change of the Season in Colorado

The change from summer to fall is one of my favorite times of year in Colorado. Nature is still putting on an amazing show for us if you care to go and find it. It was nice to see so many people out exploring the area around Mesa Lakes. I saw families of all ages enjoying the colors, and even saw a very pregnant hiking her way back from Lost Lake.

Park in Designated Areas Only

It's a busy time of year on the Grand Mesa. I noticed the parking lots seem full and people who want to see the colors are often parking in areas they should not be. Be sure to do your best to park in designated areas. Traffic is way up with fall activities so keep an eye out for cars and enjoy your search for fall colors. T

Photos from Fall Color Weekend on Colorado's Grand Mesa The next two weeks are a great time to see fall colors on Colorado's Grand Mesa. The photos below offer a tour of the colors on display between Jumbo Reservoir and the area around Lost Lake.

MORE: 12 Amazing Colorado Drives for Viewing the Fall Colors Check out 12 of the most popular fall color drives to put on your Colorado bucket list. Scroll on to learn about fall color routes in each part of the state that are perfect for enjoying the changing seasons.