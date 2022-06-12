Study Says Colorado Will Face Extreme Water Shortages in Less Than 20 Years

Colorado is known for its dry, arid climate — in fact, the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) reports that Northern Colorado is currently in a moderate drought. Unfortunately, these conditions may worsen.

According to new research from Sanctuary Bathrooms, Colorado could experience an 80% increase in water stress levels by 2040.

The study defines water stress as "the deterioration of freshwater courses, referring to the likes of droughts, dry rivers, and more."

Researchers believe states like Nebraska, New Mexico, and Wyoming will also see extreme water stress; however, data shows that California, Arizona, and Colorado may face "the worst water shortages in the U.S."

"These shocking findings remind us that the U.S. could be facing a huge problem with water availability and risk of widespread drought, in the coming decades, and that our collective usage is going to have a direct impact on future generations to come," said James Roberts, Director at Sanctuary Bathrooms.

Thankfully, there are things Colorado residents can do to mitigate water stress.

Sanctuary Bathrooms recommends reducing water usage by taking shorter showers, fixing leaky faucets, avoiding unnecessary flushes, giving up baths, and turning off taps (meaning don't leave the water running when you're brushing your teeth or trying to mask a No. 2).

"Our bathroom habits contribute to this, since maintaining good hygiene uses water in most activities, if not all, as part of our daily rituals," said Roberts. "There are small changes that everyone can make to help reduce their personal impact and tackle this issue."

