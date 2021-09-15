Even if I wasn't born and raised in Colorado, I would most likely consider the film 'Dumb and Dumber' one of the greatest comedies of all time.

The film, starring Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels, is largely set in the ski town of Aspen, Colorado. However, much of the Colorado scenes in the film were not shot in Aspen, but rather in Breckenridge, Colorado and the historic Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, which is also where the film adaptation of Stephen King's 'The Shining,' directed by Stanley Kubrick and starring Jack Nicholson and Shelly Duvall was filmed as well.

Get our free mobile app

Regardless, 'Dumb and Dumber' has a lot of references to the Centennial State and many of the scenes filmed in the movie were shot in Colorado.

Take a trip to a little place called "Asssssssspen..." or at least what was portrayed as such on the silver screen in the wildly popular film 'Dumb and Dumber:'

Colorado Locations That Dumb and Dumber Were Filmed In The classic comedy film Dumb and Dumber was largely filmed in Colorado.



Grand Junction Home For Sale Has Swimming Pool + Movie Theater This Grand Junction home for sale carries a nearly $1.7 million price tag and has a swimming pool, movie theater, and more.