You Won’t Find These Snacks on Colorado Shelves Any Longer
I may not seem like it, but a chonky-person is stuck inside me. I. Love. To. Snack. On everything.
Candy. Get in my belly! Cheese and crackers. It's stacked sky-high. Despite my minor lactose intolerance, I'll devour gallons of ice cream in one sitting.
Read More: An Open Letter to Colorado and Their Pets
What I'm saying is I should weigh a few tons.
My Wife Can't Take Me Grocery Shopping
I'm not going to lie, our grocery bill could be a few hundred dollars each week if my wife let me wander the aisles alone. Lucky for her, I don't like people enough to stray from the comfort of her side. Unlucky for me, she steers clear of all the snack aisles.
Is Colorado Going to Miss Some of These Discontinued Snacks?
In short, probably not. It's not like they're taking away your favorite granola or power bar. You'll still be able to stuff those in your backpack for your short hike on the overpopulated hiking trails.
I kid.
The fact of the matter is, we should all strive to stay away from some of these preservative-laden quick bites. I know I'm trying that this year --I also know that won't last long-- because I'm on a bit of a health kick at the moment. You know, it's only January, and I'll kick that idea in a few days.
Not recognizing many of these snacks is probably the reason they're disappearing.
15 Discontinued Snack Chips In 2025
Gallery Credit: David Drew
And listen, the snacks aren't just chips—here are 18 sodas that were discontinued and were left in 2024!
18 Drinks That Were Sadly Discontinued In 2024
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
10 Energy Drink Flavors That Are Expected to be Discontinued
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll