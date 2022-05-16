Watch Your Step: The Stairs at Devil’s Kitchen Near Grand Junction Colorado

Temperatures in the 70s and clear blue skies make for great conditions to hike a trail in the Colorado National Monument. Today we're looking at photos from the hike to Devil's Kitchen.

Starting out in the morning is a great idea, as the trails are mainly unshaded. The trail to Devil's Kitchen has about 2 trees along the way that are large enough to offer shade The trail is short but it's all sun so remember to wear your sunscreen. Big floppy sun hats are great if the wind allows them.

Why is Devil's Kitchen Such a Popular Hike?

The hike to Devil's Trail really has a little bit of everything. The hike shows off the amazing canyons of the Colorado National Monument as you start out from the trailhead. It's a short 2-mile out and back trail that has about a 400-foot elevation gain. I saw plenty of families on the trail and it was nice to see people still coming out to check out the kitchen. Kids and adults alike enjoy this trail.

How Difficult is the Hike to Devil's Kitchen at the Colorado National Monument?

Climb the rocks carefully and you'll love this hike. As with just about any trail on the monument, if you lose your way just hang out for a minute. You'll probably see someone else going up or coming down soon. The wide dirt trail heads down into the canyon before sending you up the stairs to the kitchen. Once the dirt stairs end, the rest of the hike is over smooth rocks.

See Photos of the Hike to Devil's Kitchen

While it's the hike many have done a thousand times, it's still worthy of being a popular destination inside the Monument. If you like what you see in Devil's Kitchen you might also like the Devil's Canyon hike in Fruita, Colorado. Scroll on to see the hike to the hot place.

